The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 7-1 Tuesday to approve a special use permit for Locust Shade, LLC, to turn a wooded property in the county's Rural Crescent into a 30,000-square-foot church.
At-large Chair Corey Stewart and supervisors Victor Angry, D-Neabsco; Maureen Caddigan, R-Potomac; Pete Candland, R-Gainesville; Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville; Marty Nohe, R-Coles; and Frank Principi, D-Woodbridge, voted for the permit. Supervisor Ruth Anderson, R-Occoquan, voted against.
The proposed Monterey Church will be on 16.7 acres and will have up to 180 parking spaces.
The proposed church is set to be located at 9514 Auburn Road in the Brentsville District, near Vint Hill and Auburn roads. The property is just east of the Fauquier County line.
The church is in the county's Rural Crescent, which is zoned agriculture for limited development to curb residential growth. Currently the church holds its services in a county high school, according to planning staff.
The special use permit does not allow the church to have a private school or a child day care.
The planning commission voted to recommend approval of a special use permit on July 24, according to the county’s resolution.
When the county’s planning commission held a public hearing on the proposed church in June, 17 of 19 speakers were against the project, according to a memo from Rebecca Horner, the county’s planning director.
The planning commission continued the public hearing at its July 24 meeting, at which point the applicant reduced the project from 55,000 square feet and a 900-seat capacity to 30,000 square feet and a 400-seat capacity.
The commission also required the applicant to turn off their lights at 10 p.m. daily, and the applicant also agreed to have a meeting last month to discuss the church's site plan.
County staff received comments that describes issues with the proposed church including "traffic congestion, speeding, general road safety, viewshed impacts, impacts to ground water, architecture, site design, and numerous comments concerning the compatibility of the building size in context to the rural surroundings," according to Horner's memo.
The applicant has three years to submit and have a final site plan approved. Once the final site plan is approved, the applicant has up to five years to start occupying the building.
