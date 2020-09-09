The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is the latest local government looking to rename a portion of Jefferson Davis Highway.
The supervisors voted 7-0 at the board meeting Tuesday to request the Commonwealth Transportation Board rename the local portion of U.S. 1 from Jefferson Davis Highway to Richmond Highway.
Davis was president of the Confederacy, noted Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge. Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, was absent from the vote.
U.S. 1 is currently named Richmond Highway in Fairfax and Arlington counties and in Alexandria, according to the board’s resolution.
The name change, if approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board, would impact property owners along about 12 miles of roadway and a total of 940 addresses, according to county staff.
Staff plan to reach out to businesses about the proposed name change starting in November and through July 2023. The transportation board could provide approval by February 2021.
Staff estimated the county’s cost in fiscal year 2022 will be $1.2 million to cover address analysis, notification process, street signs and database and records update, according to county staff. In addition, staff estimated the cost to mitigate impacts to businesses would range from $1 million to $3.8 million.
Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, said during the meeting he supports the renaming.
“We have a past in this country and it’s a fact,” Angry said. “I do support renaming Jefferson Davis Highway. I do truly believe this is the right thing to do.”
