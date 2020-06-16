The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted to proclaim June as Pride Month to support the LGBT community in a 5-2 vote Tuesday.
“Prince William County’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning and more (LGBTQ+) residents are a vital part of our community and contribute greatly to the economic and social wellbeing of Prince William County,” the proclamation stated.
Chair Ann Wheeler and supervisors Victor Angry, D-Neabsco; Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac; Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan; and Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, voted in favor of the Pride month resolution. Supervisors Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, and Yesli Vega, R-Coles, voted against the resolution. Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, was absent from the meeting.
The Prince William County School board voted 8-0 on June 10 to recognize June as Pride Month.
