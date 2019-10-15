The Prince William Board of County Supervisors rejected a proposal that would have limited any changes to the county's Rural Crescent standards.
The board voted 3-5 on the proposal from supervisors Pete Candland, R-Gainesville; Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville; and Frank Principi, D-Woodbridge.
The county has a policy on the books that limits development to one home on every 10 acres in a rural strip that runs on the western end of the county from Quantico to north of Haymarket.
Based off of studies requested by the board, county staff has been developing options that would go beyond strict zoning and take proactive measures for preservation in the largely undeveloped area, but the proposals have not been vetted by the county's planning commission.
That process will continue after November's elections and a final proposal won't be in front of supervisors until after a new board is sworn in. Both Candland and Lawson are in re-election fights where they'll need support from voters in western Prince William County. Principi lost in the Democratic primary in June.
The failed resolution, which was amended Tuesday night, would have placed limits on what the county staff and the planning commission could consider.
It would have allowed staff to continue considerations for the purchase of conservation easements. it would have also allowed staff to consider the transfer of development rights, which would keep a rural property preserved in a conservation easement paid for by a developer looking to increase the size of a development outside of the Rural Crescent. And the proposal for creating an Arts and Agritourism Overlay District would have been allowed to continue.
Supervisors Ruth Anderson, Occoquan; Victor Angry, Neabsco; Maureen Caddigan, Potomac; Marty Nohe, Coles; and At-large Chair Corey Stewart voted against the resolution.
The county created the Rural Crescent in 1998 in order to promote and protect agriculture, woodland, open space and other rural land, and better control sprawl development, according to the resolution.
The rural crescent extends across southern and western parts of Prince William from Marine Corps Base Quantico and Nokesville to Bull Run Mountain and communities northwest of Manassas.
Gainesville resident Patty Mattes said she supported the proposed resolution to end the process to change Rural Crescent policies.
"What's the point of the Rural Crescent if you're going to build in it?" Mattes said, adding the county's existing infrastructure can't handle the growing population.
Mattes said the county is planning to build a new fire and rescue station at 7500 Century Park Drive near Balls Ford Road in Manassas. "It should've been built a long time ago," she said.
County planners have proposed targeting large properties of at least 20 acres for a purchase a permanent conservation easement, but funding has not been determined.
The resolution stated that the existing rural area policies help protect the rural area and channels taxpayer funding for services in other areas that are targeted for development. It noted that the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments called for planning future growth around transit.
On Oct. 8, Lawson, Candland and Principi first proposed the resolution to end the process of changing Rural Crescent land use policies.
The board of county supervisors started a Rural Crescent preservation study in 2012, received the final report in 2014 and in September 2016, asked staff to begin reviewing the study’s recommendations.
County staff proposed draft policy revisions Sept. 17. In September, Rebecca Horner, the county’s planning director, said the purchasing conservation easements wouldn't be an effective tool to encourage rural preservation on its own. Staff proposed several changes, including creating the transfer of development rights program.
Staff also recommended the creation of a new zoning classification called Conservation Residential, which would allow for public sewer if 60% of the property is dedicated in a permanent conservation easement.
With this new zoning, property owners in the Rural Crescent could apply for rezoning from agricultural to conservation residential — a process where developers could offer funding or in-kind improvements to mitigate its impacts.
Anderson said she will wait for the process to play out, which means a work session and a public hearing by the planning commission before it heads to the board of supervisors for final approval.
She said she hasn't had adequate time to vet the resolution proposed Tuesday night. "That's not the way I do business," she said.
She also said the proposed resolution doesn't have a staff report, which often provides context and additional information.
"We shouldn't have had this discussion tonight," she said. "It should've went to the planning commission first. We appoint them."
Caddigan said she supports preserving the Rural Crescent.
Lawson told the board the resolution reduces the scope of work staff and the commission will consider; it doesn't halt it entirely.
Angry said he wants to see the process through to its end.
