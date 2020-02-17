The Prince William Virginia Cooperative Extension, or VCE, is conducting a situation analysis survey in the Greater Prince William Community to find out how to structure its services to best meet the public's preferred delivery method of its educational topics.
The survey, which will run through April 1, will review the educational needs of the people in the county and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, said Paige Thacker, the VCE Prince William unit director. "The survey is part of a process to help staff understand community dynamics and who we serve."
VCE currently offers educational programs that include classes on nutrition, finances, horticulture, parenting and agriculture. While some of the programmed classes require attendance, some of the classes might be offered online if the survey shows that people would rather get the information that way, Thacker said. "If they would rather do an online training at 3 a.m., they could go and get the resources there rather than attending a class. If a significant number of people say that they want something like that, it might be something we should consider."
The survey will ask if people prefer online instructor led training, on-demand webinars or online informational resources. The survey will also ask if people would like to attend classes in the daytime or evening, or whether groups might like volunteers to come to them for community education.
People who take the survey will be able to rate the importance of classes concerning buying a first home, financial retirement goals, gardening, improving credit scores, leadership skill development, planning and paying for college, stretching food dollars, creating spending plans and saving strategies, among other things.
Thacker said VCE wants as many responses from the community as it can get to complete the survey – even from people who don't receive extension's services. "Maybe they're not a direct recipient, but they see a value in having the services in the community."
The survey can be completed online at www.pwcgov.org/vce
