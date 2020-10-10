Heavy fire damaged a home in Lake Ridge on Friday evening, displacing a family of two.
Fire crews were called to the 12000 block of Fascia Court at 7:46 p.m. and arrived to find heavy fire showing from the attic and rear of the home.
An occupant discovered the fire after hearing sounds coming the rear of the home, Prince William County fire and rescue said in a news release. He attempted to control the fire but was unsuccessful.
The single-family home sustained extensive damage and two adults were displaced. No injuries were reported.
The Fire Marshal’s Office determined a propane fire pit contributed to the ignition of the fire.
