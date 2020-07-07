An 11-year-old Quantico girl is keeping busy this summer editing videos thanks to Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic.

Iliana is battling lymphoma and recently moved from North Carolina because her stepfather is in the military.

Throughout her medical journey, she has found comfort in making and editing her own videos, according to Make-A-Wish, and the group granted her wish of an Apple desktop computer. Make-A-Wish didn’t provide Iliana’s last name.

She needed the right equipment to go along with her computer, so Make-A-Wish had her put together an Amazon Wish List for the perfect space to make videos. She asked for a new glass-top desk, the perfect desk chair and a printer with ink and paper.

Once the wish list was ready, it was sent out to Make-A-Wish supporters for help. Everything on her list was bought in a matter of days.

“The community came together to grant Iliana’s wish, and now she’s set up for success to make the best high-quality videos for everyone to watch,” a Make-A-Wish news release stated.

While Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic continues to grant wishes like Iliana’s, the vast majority of wishes are currently on hold due to COVID-19.

With support, Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic will still grant wishes to local children battling critical illnesses as well as to the communities around them. To learn more about local wishes and how you can keep hope, visit midatlantic.wish.org.

