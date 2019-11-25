Reshaping Woodbridge: Commuter living at center of 732-acre 'Landing' plan

Prince William County officials are developing a plan for 737 acres in the Woodbridge area in hopes of attracting over 5,000 jobs and 2,300 new homes or apartments in the next 20 years.
The boundaries of the area, called The Landing at Prince William, include the Best Buy, Target and other commercial properties north of the Prince William Parkway from Smoketown Road to Interstate 95, the commuter lots along Telegraph Road, and the largely undeveloped or underdeveloped land south of Minnieville Road from the new Kaiser Permanente center under construction near Caton Hill Road and the Sentara Lake Ridge medical center at Summit School Road.
This is only a plan for the area and not tied to any existing development. Like other small-area plans by the county at Independent Hill and in North Woodbridge, the county’s pitch for The Landing area is designed to encourage particular types of development in the area with guidelines and recommendations on what should go there.
At The Landing, county officials envision a pedestrian-friendly and transit-oriented town center, which planning staff call an important gateway to the county from I-95.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 7-0 on Tuesday to approve the small-area plan. Chair Corey Stewart was absent from the meeting.
Planning staff envision housing that includes a mix of mid- to high-rise towers, single-family homes and townhouses, along with open space, a school and new roads. The plan also includes a bus transit center.
Formerly named the Parkway Employment Sector plan, plans for The Landing are an update to earlier guidelines set for the area in 2008. The plan details land use requirements that are expected to bolster economic development in an area identified for federal tax incentives.
The small-area plan encompasses a federally designated opportunity zone. The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts created this program, which aims to encourage economic development and job creation in distressed communities. When investors spend eligible capital, they can defer tax on eligible capital gains by meeting certain requirements, according to the Internal Revenue Service.
County planning staff recommended the small-area plan, which has a vision of mixed-use development, office, technology and flex space and an arts and entertainment district.
Planning staff told supervisors that the plan capitalizes on access to commuter lots and I-95 HOT lanes and supports the county’s growth principles. The process has also included public input.
During the meeting Tuesday, Gordon Twiford, who owns property with his family in the area that planners had suggested could be zoned for future school use, asked the board to defer the plan. Supervisor Ruth Anderson, R-Occoquan, asked that the planning documents be changed to allow for commercial and residential use on the property, but to include that it’s a targeted site for a school.
Anderson called the plan a breath of fresh air. She said she wanted the plan to be centered around the heavily used Horner Road commuter lot. She said the plan prioritizes transit and aims to attract more jobs, along with other features.
“This is an enormous amount of work [to develop the plan],” she said. “On the east end, we’ve been begging for economic development.”
