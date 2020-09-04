A planned asphalt plant outside Manassas is drawing opposition from nearby residents as a special-use permit request comes before the Prince William County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
The request by paving company Allan Myers would allow height modifications for silo storage and loading structures at the lot zoned for heavy industrial, but a group of people living nearby have raised objections to the increased truck traffic, noise and emissions they fear will come with the plant.
The $13 million project would replace a vacant concrete plant and sit adjacent to an existing asphalt plant operated by Branscome Paving. Backers on the Board of Supervisors say it will bring about 50 jobs, property tax revenue and put Prince William County in a better position to meet a growing road paving demand.
The plant would sit just across Bethlehem Road from 90 homes at Kessler Ridge and Mullen Elementary School. A letter from citizen opponents Mike Coffey and Becky Barnett, who say they have support from residents of nine nearby housing developments, says the plant could put the school’s roughly 800 students at risk.
“The potential for health and safety risks would increase as this plant would be built 1200-1450 feet from Mullen Elementary School … In addition, health problems, such as asthma and allergies, could be exacerbated for community members,” the letter reads.
Coffey, who heads the Kessler Ridge homeowners association, told InsideNoVa that to win support, Allan Myers has proposed buying laptops for the school and covering window replacement costs for homes on Bethlehem Road. But, he said, there’s little the company can do to placate residents who are opposed to the plant’s construction.
“We’re being asked to endure the additional weight of a second asphalt plant when we already have one behind us,” Coffey said. “It was there in 1998, it predates us and we already endure what we have to with that plant. … We moved into this community with some awareness of what was behind us, but there should be options besides another toxic asphalt plant to put back there.”
According to the county’s traffic analysis for the project, the plant would create about 230 daily truck trips on average. Residents say they fear trucks will be running 24/7, creating noise and potentially diminishing property values.
Leading the fight against the plant on the Board of Supervisors is Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, who introduced a motion to reject the special use permit this summer. The board ultimately split 4-4 on the resolution, and another vote on the permit was scheduled for the board’s Sept. 8 meeting.
Board Chair Ann Wheeler told InsideNoVa that on the fundamentals, she supports granting the permit on the basis of jobs and tax revenue. But, she said that in order to win her full support, she wants Allan Myers to come to agreement with residents on concessions. Wheeler and a group of supervisors met with residents in August.
“They had a great presentation and I heard their concerns. And many of them are existing concerns about traffic and some noise without the second asphalt plant,” Wheeler said. “And I know that the Allan Myers company is working with the neighborhoods to come up with some solutions, so I’m hoping that they work some of those things out to make it a win-win for everyone.”
Alongside Candland in voting to deny the permit were supervisors Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan; Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville; and Yesli Vega, R-Coles. Wheeler and supervisors Victor Angry, D-Neabsco; Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac; and Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, voted against Candland’s motion.
Representatives from Allan Myers have told the board that the site makes sense because of its surrounding industrial uses, and Coffey said that residents moved into the area knowing full well of the heavy industrial zoning across Bethlehem Road. They’re not opposed to any industrial development, he said, just this one. And when the board takes up the issue Tuesday, he said, residents will be there to voice their opposition.
