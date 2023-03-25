AnuRa Harrison will make her directorial debut for Rooftop Productions’ performances of “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark” at the ARTfactory in Manassas over the next two weekends.
The comedy, published in 2011 by award-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, introduces Vera Stark, a Black actress, and follows her life before and after fame.
Assistant Director Melissa York-Tilley is supporting Harrison’s first run as director. York-Tilley has years of experience in play production, which comes in handy for this two-act play spanning seven decades.
The play begins in 1930s Hollywood. Stark works as a housemaid for Gloria Mitchell, a white film star. Stark is an aspiring actress, while Mitchell is past her prime acting days. Stark and Mitchell have the opportunity to star in the movie of a lifetime, called “The Belle Of New Orleans,” with Stark in the role of an African American slave.
During rehearsals at the ARTfactory, the cast often had to put things into perspective of the scene’s decade. Harrison encouraged the actors’ creative interpretations.
“A little different than I envisioned, which is good,” she responded to one actor’s thoughts for their character.
The cast rehearsed with imaginary cocktails and cigarettes. They nailed down various accents and had to learn early Hollywood terms. They colored every scene with comedic additions, which left the cast laughing and Harrison sometimes doubled over
The energy in the room, especially Harrison’s, was infectious. It’s a ridiculously funny play, contrasting the heavy themes of racism and the erasure of Black women.
“The play deals with [Stark’s] legacy and the fallout of her being cast in this film,” Harrison said.
The second act takes off in the 1970s, following Stark’s acting debut as a Black woman in a major motion picture.
For Stark, “there was a lot of negative backlash to breaking down these walls,” Harrison said.
The play parallels the real actors, who ultimately served as a stepping stone for more diversity in film.
“There were Black women who broke down barriers for all people of color that came after them – people like Nina Mae McKinney, Theresa Harris [and] Hattie McDaniel,” Harrison said. “These actresses often weren’t even credited for the films that they made.”
Those women usually walked away without benefitting from the groundbreaking role they played in American history. Instead, they were often held in contempt by their communities at the time. “[Stark] worked hard and did a lot of things, and she walked away being stereotyped,” York-Tilley said.
As generations dissect Stark’s legacy in the play, “it makes you think about the people who went before us, the ones who broke the barriers and what they dealt with afterward,” Harrison said.
Olivia Royster, who plays Stark, said the play is unlike any other she has worked on.
“Some of the topics … are uncomfortable, but it is essential for honest storytelling because life is not always comfortable,” Royster added. “The beauty of theater is that it entertains and makes a statement or a reflection of life.”
