Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. Thunder possible. High 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.