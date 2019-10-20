The Sweet Julia Grace Foundation (SJGF) has been the charity partner for the Prince William Half Marathon since its inaugural year, four years ago. As part of this partnership, over 125 SJGF Volunteers man the water stations along the race course and the post-race beer garden at Jiffy Lube Live. Proceeds from the beer garden and a $5000 gift are donated to The Sweet Julia Grace Foundation (SJGF) to support their mission of blessing families with children enduring a medical crisis or with ongoing special needs.
The children blessed through SJGF are lovingly given the name ‘Raindancers’ because despite the storms they face every day, they have learned to dance in the rain. The SJGF logo features a yellow umbrella, a symbol for how the Foundation serves as a shelter for Raindancer families in the midst of a storm.
An idea was brought up to create an awareness ribbon to help shine a light on Raindancers all around the world! These children face each day with resilience, courage, bravery, hope and love and become an inspiration to anyone who hears their story.
Incorporating SJGF’s signature aqua and yellow colors, Cindy Bendel created the charming fabric design with the SJG umbrella the acronym for Sweet Julia Grace, the original Raindancer who inspired The Sweet Julia Grace Foundation’s creation.
To take the idea even further and put it in front of a larger audience, seamstress Kathryn Hollis designed the ribbon into an outfit that could be worn. Then Tritt and DeVito volunteered themselves to attempt to complete the Prince William Half Marathon while wearing it. And they succeeded! They ran in the 2018 event but were awarded the Guinness World Record certificate at this year’s event.
Founder Sara Knight says: “We want to bring awareness to Raindancers everywhere. Instead of focusing on the struggles these children face, we celebrate the inspiration that they are! Raindancers bring the community together and inspire others to be more kind, grateful, giving, and loving.”
Knight thought there was no better way to bring awareness to Raindancers everywhere than for these wonderful members of our community to set a Guinness World Record while wearing a life-size SJGF Awareness Ribbon. So now, Raindancers are inspiring the world and breaking world records too!
For more, visit www.sweetjuliagrace.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.