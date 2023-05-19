The Prince William Corps of the Salvation Army is continuing its distribution of free fruits and vegetables on the fourth Thursday of every month at a new location.
The food is available on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 10 a.m. at Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church, 13430 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge. The next distribution date is May 25.
No documentation is required.
The drive-thru distribution is sponsored by the Capital Area Food Bank as well as the Salvation Army.
