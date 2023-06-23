The Prince William Corps of the Salvation Army is holding a series of multicultural financial planning and budgeting classes presented by Truist Bank.
The classes are scheduled for:
- June 27, 10 a.m.-noon
- July 25, 5-7 p.m.
- August 22, 10 a.m.-noon
- Sept. 26, 5-7 p.m.
Each class is limited to the first 30 people who sign up. Register by calling 703-580-8991.
At the end of the class, participants can sign up for continued learning or a one-on-one meeting with a banking professional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.