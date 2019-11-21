Children in the Prince William County region will receive a special visit from Santa this season as part of the annual “Santa Cops” charity events.
The Fraternal Order of Police Battlefield Lodge 43 will hold its annual event at the Worth Avenue Walmart near Potomac Mills at 7:15 a.m. Dec. 7, according to a news release.
Uniformed law enforcement officers will unite from Prince William County Police, Prince William Adult Detention Center, Prince William County Sheriff's Office,Virginia State Police and GMU Police donate their time to take more than 50 selected "at-risk" children, ranging in ages 5-10, Christmas shopping in hopes of making their Christmas special. The children are then escorted in cruisers in a convoy of lights and sirens over to breakfast donated by the Outback Steakhouse of Woodbridge.
A similar event will be held for children in western Prince William County at the Super Walmart at Manassas Mall at 7:15 am. Dec. 14. Breakfast for that event has been donated by the Park West Lion's Club.
The children are selected by Prince William County, Manassas City and Manassas Park schools.
The mission of these events is to promote a positive law enforcement image with these children. “Children need to experience officers as caring people who are willing to provide positive support,” the release noted. “In supporting this project, we hope that we can make a real difference to the lives of vulnerable young people.”
All funds for the program are donated by local businesses and residents of Prince William County. All donations are tax-deductible through the Battlefield Lodge 43 Charitable Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization. Donations can be mailed to: Battlefield Charitable Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 195, Woodbridge, VA 22194 or made in person at either one of the events.
