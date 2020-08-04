Search continues for missing boaters on Potomac

Washington, D.C., police have identified the three men missing after they fell off a boat in the Potomac River on Sunday evening: Mustafa Haidar, 26; Ahmad “Johnny” Noory, 28; and Omid Rabani, 23.
D.C. police did not provide address information, but Haidar appears to be from the Manassas area.
The Washington Post spoke with Haidar’s father, Yunus Haidar, 64, who said the three men were friends. Haidar, who lives in Manassas, said his son works with him at an auto body shop.
“I don’t know what happened,” Haidar said. “I’m heartbroken.”
Washington fire and rescue officials have described the search as a recovery operation after they were unable to locate the men in the immediate hours following their disappearance.
