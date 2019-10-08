Nonprofit Semper K9 will host the third annual Obedience Olympiad at the Prince William County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Founded in Prince William County, Semper K9 provides assistance dogs for wounded, critically ill and injured members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families.
The family-friendly event showcases the work that Semper K9’s service dogs can perform, while inviting other dog owners and trainers to show their talents, according to a news release.
“You don’t have to have a champion dog that will dominate the competition,” says Semper K9 co-founder and executive director Christopher Baity. “This is for beginners as well. We also have a best trick competition and a best costume contest.”
Baity is a Marine Corps combat veteran and served as a military dog handler and kennel master.
Competition events include a full obstacle course, urban environments, retrieval course and more.
Full event lineup and schedule can be found online along with additional details. Registration to compete is $35 which includes an event t-shirt.
“The Semper K9 Obedience Olympiad is an excellent opportunity for handlers/owners to showcase their amazing bond with their canine partners,” said Heather Lukes, Semper K9 volunteer and the event committee chair for the Olympiad. “We welcome working teams, service dog teams, and family teams to join us for an exciting, fun-filled day of competition.”
For spectators, there will be a bounce house for children attendees, food, vendors and more. Operation Paws for Homes will be onsite with an adoption event.
For more info and to register, visit www.semperk9.org/olympiad. Registration to compete is $35. The fairgrounds are located at 10624 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.