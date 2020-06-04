Prince William County’s Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday that its summer camp program would be cut in half due to COVID-19-related restrictions.
The announcement comes as summer camp programs around the region and state cut back on their in-person offerings or move entirely online as the state continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
The Department of Parks and Recreation released its full list of programs Wednesday. Registration starts Saturday.
The good news: In-person camps will still be held this summer. The bad news: There is only room for just over a quarter of the expected number of campers.
Brent Heavner, the department’s communications services division chief, said the pandemic has forced the department to cut capacity from 8,426 campers to 2,281. And even the camp programs still available will be limited in their programming. No more field trips, and fewer classroom-style learning sessions. Additionally, there will be no intermingling of different camp groups.
“We won’t be having trips where we’re bringing groups of campers together, riding buses together,” Heavner said. “The camps themselves are all going to be set up in rooms and group sizes that allow for lower density of students and more social distancing, with sanitizer stations set up for use throughout the day, mandatory hand washing times for campers and staff, and staff will be wearing masks anytime they’re indoors.”
First to go, Heavner said, were camp programs held at locations with limited outdoor space. Most of the camp sites that were slated for use will still hold camp programs, Heavner said, just fewer of them.
Private day camps are trying to figure out the online landscape due to COVID-19. Summer Cove, a Springfield-based camp for middle schoolers, has cancelled all of its in-person offerings for the summer.
Over the internet, campers can still hone their baking, art and animation skills with programs that will be led by an online instructor, but in a press release, the camp acknowledged that it will be nothing like previous summers. The American Camp Association, along with the Centers for Disease Control, established recommended guidelines for summer camps that included a daily testing regime. The camps leadership decided that wouldn’t be feasible.
“Our staff has been working passionately to develop creative and innovative camp activities to keep your child engaged, entertained, and most importantly, safe,” the release reads. “... We know that this could never replace our in-person camp experience and that many of you were hoping that your child would be able to participate in something outside of the house, but our main goal is to keep families and staff members safe during this uncertain time.”
George Mason University has also moved all of its 80-plus regional arts and technology camps online. Programs in theater, music, visual art, game design, programming and machine learning will all be held entirely online.
Other camps, though, have simply pushed their dates back, a choice that still leaves some logistical issues up in the air. Camp Invention, a national STEM camp that holds programs at Coles Elementary School in Manassas and Antietam Elementary in Woodbridge, is planning to hold camps from Aug. 29 to Oct. 3 in Prince William County.
The programming, director Ken Torisky said, has not been changed as of yet, just the timing. In many instances, he said, local schools that hosted the camps said they couldn’t have campers in the buildings until the scheduled school year. If there’s some overlap between the school year and the camp schedule, Torisky said he’ll once again have to adjust the timing or the programming, possibly turning it into an after-school program. But, he said, school start dates are, at this point, far from set in stone.
“We’re not sure when the schools are necessarily going to start, and some schools have said we can’t do it during the summer,” Torisky said. “But the only thing that’s changed at this point for those campers is the date got moved.”
For county camps, Heavner said the silver lining is that kids would be spending more time outside than normal during camp, setting their offerings apart from the online-only experience other programs have adopted. Still, things would look quite different in the past.
“We definitely hope it isn’t like this next summer.”
