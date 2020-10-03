This article originally appeared in InsideNoVa/Prince William’s annual community guide - “Here to Help.” Read the complete community guide online here.
The new leadership team of the Salvation Army’s Prince William Corps started work this summer in the midst of the pandemic.
“We have set our goals to feed those in need during this COVID-19 crisis” Major Kelly Durant said.
The organization’s new majors, Kelly and Regina Durant, began serving in Prince William in July, ready to help everyone in the community “without discrimination,” as the Salvation Army’s mission statement indicates.
“We want people that come to our office and church to feel dignity, and find they are supported to plan for a better future” Kelly Durant said.
The Salvation Army is known for its red kettles at Christmas-time, and to InsideNoVa readers for the annual Christmas Basket fundraiser in these pages, but the organization provides services to the community year round.
“Some people forget that we’re busy all year long, not just during the holiday season, helping others. All year long people come, and they have come even more the past months with all the unemployment, so the need is four times greater and the donations are never enough to help everyone,” Kelly Durant said.
The Salvation Army of Prince William is open during office hours 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment. On Sundays, they are open at 11 a.m. with a limit of 25 people due to pandemic restrictions.
Kelly Durant was born in Oklahoma and Regina Durant in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. They married in Bolivia in 1978 and have five children.
Kelly Durant first studied at the University of Oklahoma in 1975 and later at Trevecca Nazarene University in Tennessee, continuing studies in theology. Kelly and Regina Durant’s oldest son was born deaf, and consequently they enjoy working with deaf people because they are fluent in American Sign Language.
Also, Kelly Durant is certified in Critical Incident Stress Management, the official counseling method practiced by those who serve others in crisis disaster situations.
From 1977 to 1990 the Durants dedicated most of their time to missionary service and evangelism, traveling throughout South America and working with different Christian churches. They were in Bolivia for seven years, Colombia for four years, Brazil for a year and a half, Chile for one year, and Venezuela for six months.
In addition, Kelly Durant taught guitar and English as a Second Language, and performed and sang often with his family in institutions. They visited the homes of orphan children, hospitals and retirement communities to encourage, pray and share their faith.
From 1990 to 1994 the Durants served in Miami and formed Bible study groups, and they then served victims of the Hurricane Andrew disaster for over a year. They moved to Atlanta in 1994, and in 1996 Regina Durant became certified to work as an international flight attendant for Delta Airlines.
The Durants were commissioned as sergeants of the Atlanta Hispanic Corps (International) of the Salvation Army in 2001. Their position included serving as pastors, evangelists, counselors, social service workers and disaster coordinators in national emergencies. They also directed fundraising donations during the Red Kettle campaigns.
In 2004 Regina Durant left her flight attendant job at Delta, and the Durants entered the College for Salvation Army Officers for more advanced training and education. They were commissioned as captains in The Salvation Army in Atlanta in 2005.
Regina Durant, who increased her rank to major this year, organizes many events with women in the community, facilitating education for children and mothers. Kelly Durant directs Bible studies, composes sermons, teaches music and guitar, and administers all local Salvation Army activities and events in the community.
In July, the Durants were transferred to Prince William from Winchester. Before that, they served eight years in Hialeah, Fla., where they attended to the needs of that immigrant community. The Durants are lovers of all cultures, are fluent in Spanish and Portuguese as well as American Sign Language, and enjoy being able to support and serve everyone in the community.
“A long time ago, and even now during this current crisis, our mission continues to be soap, soup and salvation,” Kelly Durant said. “We want to help a person get cleaned up, feel good about themselves, and then they are able to have the confidence they need to go out and succeed in life.”
