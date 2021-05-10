Stafford County has reached into a neighboring community to hire its next chief financial officer.
County Administrator Frederick J. Presley on Monday announced the hiring of Jonathon C. Munch as Stafford's chief financial officer. Munch comes to Stafford from Prince William County, where he is the fiscal reporting manager. He has more than 24 years of experience in accounting and finance, with over 15 years of local government experience.
“Jon has a wide range of experience in local government, serving in positions ranging from chief accountant to director of finance,” Presley said. “The CFO position is integral to Stafford successfully achieving the goals of our strategic plan, and we are confident Jon’s skills will complement those efforts greatly.”
Former Chief Financial Officer Alex Espinosa left the county for a position closer to his home. Munch’s first day of service in Stafford will be May 17.
“I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to join the team of professionals at Stafford County, and to continue in public service with a locality exhibiting excellence in its fiscal management,” Munch said. “I look forward to using my experience and skills to help Stafford County build upon a strong foundation and move forward with its vision for the future.”
Before his current position at Prince William, Munch served as finance director for Warren County, director of finance for Fauquier County government and public schools, and as the chief accountant and senior accountant for the financial reporting and control division at Prince William County. In the private sector, he was a senior accountant for Collegiate Funding Services and Prison Fellowship Ministries, and an in-charge accountant for Hoffman, Fitzgerald & Snyder P.C.
He is also a former president and executive board member of the Virginia Government Finance Officers’ Association.
Munch received a bachelor of science degree in accounting from George Mason University. He is currently enrolled at Liberty University pursuing a graduate certificate in public administration. He is a licensed Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Public Finance Officer and a Virginia Contracting Associate.
