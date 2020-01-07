Six students will soon share their original speeches on the theme of “Let Freedom Ring” for the 30th annual Martin Luther King youth oratorical program in Woodbridge.
The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is hosting the free program, which attracts hundreds of residents each year. The MLK Community Choir, which is comprised of students from kindergarten through 12th grade, will also perform during the program.
The sorority will select six students from sixth through twelfth grades in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park from a contest a week before the oratorical program.
The oratorical program is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 at the Hylton Memorial Chapel, 14640 Potomac Mills Rd., according to a news release from the sorority. Students in fourth and fifth grades can also participate in a writing contest. Winners of that contest will be announced on Jan. 20.
Starting at 10 a.m., attendees can visit with vendors and community organizations ahead of the program. The sorority is also hosting a food and winter clothes drive. The organization is requesting non-perishable food items and new or slightly used winter clothes that will be donated to local nonprofits, such as the Prince William Community Foundation, the Good News Kitchen and Streetlight Community Outreach Ministries.
For more, visit www.pwcacdst.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.