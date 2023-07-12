The Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a quarter million dollars in pandemic relief aid to purchase a library on wheels to expand services to underserved communities in the county.
According to county documents, population growth has exceeded the pace at which Prince William Public Libraries has been able to expand and fulfill its mission of linking residents to information.
To help mitigate the lack of access to libraries for new and expanding neighborhoods, officials hope a mobile library in the form of a $279,000 bookmobile will allow more residents to make use of its services. Specifically, officials hope the mobile library will reach those in senior centers and agencies serving children and families.
This is an excellent idea and a good use of pandemic funds. Kids have fallen behind in many areas, so anything to support their academic growth is positive, especially in neighborhoods of need.
Public services cost. PWC can either experience the unlimited growth in property and sales taxes as PWC continues to grow and become more expensive, or they can develop the rural parts of Western PWC to mitigate the inevitable future costs.
