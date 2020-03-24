Prince William police are asking for the public's help in locating a girl reported missing from the Youth For Tomorrow Campus in Bristow.
Keamanni Marie Cook is described as black, 16, 5-foot-6 and 111 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and multiple piercings including her ears and nose. She was wearing a dark-colored sweat suit.
Keamanni was last seen around 2:10 a.m. March 21.
She reportedly left the Youth for Tomorrow facility with another juvenile resident.
Keamanni is originally from Washington, D.C. She is believed to be missing under voluntarily circumstances, and may need assistance.
Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
