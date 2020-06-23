The Prince William Humane Society has launched the Adopt Shop Co-Op, an affiliate program that supports local animal welfare organizations.
Managed by Advocates for Abused and Abandoned Pets (A3P), the co-op will advance the humane society’s mission to increase pet adoption rates, expand outreach efforts to existing and potential pet owners and improve the well-being of the region’s beloved pets, according to a news release.
“A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported us in the past,” said Lori Leary, the humane society’s president. “With the community’s continued support of our new alliance we will be able to bring a larger audience to otherwise invisible and underserved animals.”
Via the Adopt Shop Co-Op and its social media and web presence, the humane society’s followers will be exposed to affiliate rescuers, their adoptable pets and other pet-related content, all with the aim of increasing adoptions and saving lives.
The co-op also will host periodic adoption events at 17983 Dumfries Shopping Plaza, bringing together several organizations for adoption events.
The humane society will maintain its other programs and initiatives, including the PAWS Fund, dedicated to preserving the lives and limbs of sick and injured animals.
“By expanding our mission to help other small rescues and forming the Adopt Shop Co-Op, we will be saving more lives and finding even more forever homes,” Leary said. “We hope the public we serve will agree and will join us in this new endeavor as we travel this pathway to a no-kill society.”
A3P is already on-site with cats and kittens available for adoption. The public can call for an appointment to meet the pets: 703-634-0880.
