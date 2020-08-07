Troop 1369 honors new Eagle Scouts

On July 21, Boy Scout Troop 1369 added four more young men to the rank of Eagle Scout. Erik Parnell, Kieran Weldon, Don Loos, and Zachary Creson celebrated their achievement with the Troop and their families.
All four began this journey years earlier as Cub Scouts; acquiring the basic skills of scouting, demonstrating the Scout Spirit, earning merit badges, and learning continuous leadership skills that would prepare them to carry out their Eagle project. After many years of hard work and dedication, these four young men successfully joined the ranks of those Eagles who preceded them, and they did this in the middle of a pandemic.
These young men now look toward the future. Erik Parnell plans on attending the University of Mary Washington to study Business Administration and will play baseball. Kieran Weldon will attend the Virginia Military Institute on a 4-year Naval ROTC scholarship. Don Loos will attend Liberty University this fall and study finance. And Zachary Creson plans to go to welding school.
Troop 1369 are proud of these scouts and look forward to watching the rest of their journey.
