The southbound U.S. 1 left-turn lane to Vantage Drive will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 for intersection improvement work, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Traffic will be detoured via southbound U.S. 1 and U-turn at Neabsco Mills Road onto northbound U.S. 1 back to Vantage Drive.
The southbound U.S. 1 left-turn crossing to Vantage Drive is being shifted slightly south to improve sight distance for drivers making the turn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.