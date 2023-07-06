The Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback on a STARS (Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions) study assessing potential safety, operational and multimodal improvements for just over a mile of Dale Boulevard (Route 784) from Gideon Drive to Route 1 and nearly half a mile of Rippon Boulevard (Route 1392) from Route 1 to Blackburn Road.
The study is assessing existing traffic, safety and multimodal conditions in the corridor, including driver weaving issues at the Dale Boulevard/Interstate 95 interchange and accommodations for people walking and biking, according to a news release. Within the study limits, Dale Boulevard averages about 42,000 vehicles a day and Rippon Boulevard averages about 12,000.
The Virginia Department of Transportation invites residents and travelers to take an online survey through July 20. The feedback will be used to help develop potential safety, operational and multimodal alternatives that will be evaluated and presented during another opportunity for public comment scheduled this winter, the release states.
The survey, which has a translation tool for Spanish and many other languages, is available at virginiadot.org/DaleSTARS. Comments can also be sent to meetingcomments@vdot.virginia.gov or to Kobina Gaituah, Virginia Department of Transportation, 4975 Alliance Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030.
The study is expected to be completed in summer 2024. It does not set construction dates for any improvements but develops proposed improvements that localities can pursue for funding, according to the release.
