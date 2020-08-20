Prince William County has launched a reminder campaign for residents to "Mask Up – Spread Out."
The county continues to encourage residents to social distance at least six feet apart, wash your hands and wear a cloth mask while in public.
"Do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Remember, Mask Up – Spread Out," the county says.
