Voices of Service, an a cappella group – with three of its four members from Woodbridge – is back in the spotlight after finishing fifth over the summer on America’s Got Talent.

Voices of Service is competing now on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.”

“The Champions” is an all-star competition featuring acts from around the world. That includes Voices of Service, comprised of retired and active-duty soldiers includes retired Master Sgt. Caleb Green, Sgt. Maj. Christal Rheams and Sgt. First Class Jason Hanna, all from Woodbridge, as well as retired Staff Sgt. Ron Henry of Williamsburg.

Green said he was surprised when he learned Voices of Service was invited to participate.

“I thought things were going to get back to being normal, but things hadn’t really been normal after they appeared on America’s Got Talent,” he said. “I didn’t realize there was a progression to ‘The Champions.’”

They had been happy with the opportunity they had been given with their platform, to promote the good deeds being accomplished by CAMMO, the Center for American Military Music Opportunities.

Funds generated by CAMMO go toward the development of music therapy programs to treat Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. It also trains and educates service members, veterans and their families in music career opportunities.

“CAMMO is the sort of organization that offers a hand up to help veterans, to help children,” Green said. “Any time we can do something to make something better for others we want to do it.

“Being an ambassador for CAMMO is a privilege,” he said.

While Voices of Service has become the public face of CAMMO, many have been working behind the scenes for years. It was founded in 2009.

“Everybody can make a difference. It could be you going next door to check on your neighbor. It could be you doing an act of kindness and them not knowing it was you,” Green said.

“This has all been a game changer. It’s changed all our lives,” Green said. “We all had our own notoriety in our circles and now it’s gone to being in the airport and somebody saying, ‘Hey, I know you.’”

Green was mum on particulars of “The Champions” competition which began airing on Jan. 6 and will continue on Monday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC through February. “I can neither confirm or deny,” Green said of the results. “It’s reality TV. You just have to follow along.”

Voices of Service is expected to be one of the final acts to perform in the preliminary round on Jan. 27. Green praised the talent of the other competitors. “Just think about the moniker,” he said of “The Champions” title.

As far as what is next for Voices of Service, Green said, “Stay tuned. Hopefully we are just getting started.”

Green is also a regular singer of the “Star-Spangled Banner” before Washington Capitals home games for years.