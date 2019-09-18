Northern Virginia’s Voices of Service ended an exciting run on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” earlier this week with a performance of “Footprints in the Sand.”
The act finished fifth in the popular reality show’s finale Wednesday. The winner of the $1 million grand prize and a headliner performance in Las Vegas was Kodi Lee.
Voices of Service includes Woodbridge residents Caleb Green, Jason Hannah and Christal Rheams, along with Ron Henry of Williamsburg. Green is a longtime national anthem singer for the Washington Capitals.
The group is affiliated with the Virginia-based Center for American Military Music Opportunities, a group that creates music performance and career opportunities for military members and veterans.
Voices of Service received a standing ovation following their live performance in the competition Tuesday night.
“You recognize those heroes who walk among us, whose voices have been silenced, who need the resources and attention,” said judge Gabrielle Union. “That’s what you guys do, you are instruments of healing and beyond this stage.”
Fellow judge Julianne Hough broke down in tears while recognizing what the group has done.
“We have an opportunity as artists who perform … to bring people joy and hope. And that is what you guys do,” she said.
The group has received messages from veterans across the country about how their success on the show has inspired them.
“It makes us feel glorious. It lets us know that we’re spreading the message that we want to spread and we’re giving hope to people who may not have hope,” Rheams said.
Voices of Service has wowed the judges and crowds since first taking the stage during auditions in June, singing Katy Perry’s “Rise.”
The group has also performed “See You Again” from Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa, Gavin Degraw’s “Fire” and OneRepublic’s “Choke.”
