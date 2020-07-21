Northern Virginia-based Voices of Service has released their debut EP “Rise.”
The EP was produced by David “DQ” Quinones (Beyonce, David Guetta, Nicki Minaj, Usher) and Johnny Black (Grey’s Anatomy, Dancing With The Stars), according to a news release.
Voices of Service is a quartet comprising two retired and two active members of the U.S. Army: Caleb Green, Ron Henry, Christal Rheams, and Jason Hanna, respectively.
The group earned national attention on America’s Got Talent in 2019.
Rise is available for digital download via online retailers and major streaming platforms.
The EP features “Raise Your Voice,” a new original written by all four band members along with DQ and Johnny Black as well as their interpretations of songs made popular by Katy Perry (“Rise”), One Republic (“Choke”) and Kodaline (“Brother”). Vocal tracks were recorded at Arlington famed Inner Ear Studios.
“It’s music that you can feel down to your soul,” Hanna said.
Voices of Service are a part of the nonprofit Center for American Military Music Opportunities (CAMMO). For the past seven years, they have utilized their performances to increase awareness of the therapeutic impact that performing as well as listening to music can have on servicemen and women who are coping with post-traumatic stress and other invisible/visible wounds.
Their success on America’s Got Talent helped promote national awareness of the struggle active members of the Armed Forces, veterans, and their families often experience during as well as after their service.
Green, Henry, Rheams and Hanna had all been working with CAMMO in different capacities when they were invited to perform the National Anthem with a choir as part of ceremonies held at the Women In Military Service for America Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery. They would be part of many more performances with CAMMO, and the chemistry between these four sparked, then blossomed until Voices of Service was born.
All four have been involved with CAMMO’s many service programs which include hospital outreach programs: delivering Music as Therapy for servicemen and women who are coping with post-traumatic stress, and traumatic brain injury, (one of Henry’s duties); CAMMO Kids (of which Rheams is director); Life Support Coaching (one of Hanna’s roles); providing CAMMO performers to participate in appropriate public events (Green is the brand ambassador for events and partnerships); songwriting workshops; musical mentoring; and many more. A percentage of their performance fees are donated to support CAMMO’s various programs.
The Center for American Military Music Opportunities was founded in 2009 by Cathie Lechareas and Victor Hurtado. They noticed that many veterans and active-duty service members were interested in careers within the music industry. CAMMO offers career guidance, artist development, production, recording, management, as well as other music career-related services to the greater community of veterans, active service members, and their families.
(1) comment
If you’ve not heard these singers perform, you should. They have a great sound. Best wishes for their success.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.