Voices of Service has secured a spot in the finals of “America’s Got Talent.” The quartet of veteran and active-duty military members secured their spot during a live show on Sept. 11 after their latest live performance of “Choke” by OneRepublic the previous night.
The two-part finale will air live on Sept. 17 and 18. On the last night, the top five will be revealed before a countdown to the ultimate winner.
Besides bragging rights, the champion act gets $1 million and a chance to headline at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
Voices of Service includes Woodbridge residents Caleb Green, Jason Hannah and Christal Rheams, along with Ron Henry of Williamsburg. Green is a longtime national anthem singer for the Washington Capitals.
The group is affiliated with the Virginia-based Center for American Military Music Opportunities, a group that creates music performance and career opportunities for military members and veterans.
Their initial performance in June of Katy Perry’s “Rise” was celebrated by the judges. The group has also performed “See You Again” from Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa and Gavin Degraw’s “Fire."
