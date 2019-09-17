Northern Virginia’s Voices of Service will be competing Tuesday night in the finals of “America’s Got Talent” on NBC.
Ten acts will be competing for $1 million and a chance to headline at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
Voices of Service includes Woodbridge residents Caleb Green, Jason Hannah and Christal Rheams, along with Ron Henry of Williamsburg. Green is a longtime national anthem singer for the Washington Capitals.
When voting opens tonight, you can visit agtvote.votenow.nbc.com. The winner will be announced Wednesday night.
The group is affiliated with the Virginia-based Center for American Military Music Opportunities, a group that creates music performance and career opportunities for military members and veterans.
Voices of Service has wowed the judges and crowds since first taking the stage during auditions in June, singing Katy Perry’s “Rise.”
The group has also performed “See You Again” from Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa, Gavin Degraw’s “Fire" and OneRepublic's "Choke."
What great talent with an even greater opportunity. Wishing them success!
