Northern Virginia musical act Voices of Service is back in the competition on “America’s Got Talent.” The popular reality show that looks for the nation’s favorite performers recently launched an all-star competition called “The Champions” that includes top acts from around the world.

That includes Voices of Service, the four-person singing group with three Woodbridge residents — Caleb Green, Jason Hannah and Christal Rheams — as well as Williamsburg resident Ron Henry.

The group finished fifth in the reality show’s summer finale, and Voices was a favorite of the judges.

“The Champions” began airing Monday, Jan. 6, and will cycle through four preliminary rounds featuring 10 acts. Voices of Service should have their first performance in the competition in the next two weeks.

Voices is affiliated with the Virginia-based Center for American Military Music Opportunities, or CAMMO, a group that creates music performance and career opportunities for military members and veterans.

Green is the longtime national anthem singer for the Washington Capitals.