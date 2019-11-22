Washington Metro Investment Club is a Prince William County Million Dollar Club

Washington Metro Investment Club (WMIC) was founded in March 1992. The club, which started with 10 members and has grown to 20 members, reached $1 million dollars in July 2019, according to a news release.
WMIC has been featured in the Washington Post, Better Investing Magazine, Black Enterprise, BET Business Show and the Potomac News. WMIC is a member of the National Association of Investors Corporation (NAIC), now known as Better Investing (BI).
Over the years, WMIC was ranked the No. 2 investment club in the nation. The club is comprised of a small group of novice investors interested in learning about current trends in investing.
Founder Kenneth Wright organized and created WMIC with a small group of friends from work and the Army Reserves (Ron Keele, Mike Williams and Rob Richardson). WMIC is worth $1,004,843. The club has 28 stocks and two mutual funds.
"Cisco is our all-time favorite stock, it took us four times voting it down before Terrence Simmons convinced us to purchase it," Wright said. Cisco has split six times during 1993-2000. "Our cost per share is $4.37, we own 1,614 shares with a market value of $92,372. We also like McDonald's which has a market value of $143,943 and Microsoft's market value is $100,684.
"We like stocks that pays dividends and has a stock dividend reinvestment and optional cash purchase options. For the last couple of years, we have averaged $20,000 a year just in dividends," Wright said.
The club has learned to be a patient investor; to buy more when the market is down; and the importance of a strong dividends portfolio, he said. All partners prepare a stock report that is due the Thursday before Saturday meetings once a month, with penalties if the stock report is not done, and this keeps all partners active.
Developed by Bernard Peyton, the reports have a company analysis, current stock price, P/E ratio, earning per share, PEG ratio, a stock value assessment, return on equity, debt, analyst recommendation and the partner recommendation.
Al Stewart is the lead recruiter and chairman of the membership and social committee. Ernest Hines, Jacque Kelley, Bernard Peyton, Dale Sowell and Jacob Ojumu are the club expert with BI software.
Most of the meetings are held at the Prince Williams County Government Center's McCoart Building in Woodbridge. If anyone is looking for an investment club, you can contact Ken Wright, phone 703-801-1465.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.