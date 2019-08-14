Updated: In their first live performance, Voices of Service performed Gavin Degraw’s “Fire” on Tuesday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent.”
A results show will air Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on NBC.
Seven of Tuesday's 12 performers will advance to the next round.
Tuesday's Post:
Northern Virginia quartet Voices of Service performs Tuesday night in the live quarterfinal round of "America's Got Talent."
There's a local watch party at the Eclipse Restaurant at 5615 Wellington Road in Gainesville at 8 p.m., and you can vote for the group to advance here.
The quartet of veteran and active-duty military members includes Woodbridge residents Caleb Green, Jason Hannah and Christal Rheams, along with Ron Henry of Williamsburg. Green is a longtime national anthem singer for the Washington Capitals.
Voices of Service is affiliated with the Virginia-based Center for American Military Music Opportunities (CAMMO), a group dedicated to creating music performance and career opportunities for military members and veterans.
Their initial performance in June of Katy Perry’s “Rise” was celebrated by the judges. Last week, the group performed “See You Again” from Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa and advanced to the quarterfinals.
The live shows will run for three weeks of quarter-finals airing every Tuesday and Wednesday until Aug. 28. At that point in the competition, 36 acts (nine Golden Buzzers, two dozen from the judges cuts rounds, and three wildcards chosen by the producers) will still be in the running. Each week, 12 acts will perform with seven making it through to the semi-finals.
The semi-finals go out live on Sept. 3, 4, 10 and 11. Aside from the 21 acts put through in the quarter-finals there will be one more wildcard. Each week, 11 acts will perform with five making it to the finals. The two-part final will air live on Sept. 17 and 18. On the last night, the top five will be revealed before a countdown to the ultimate winner.
Besides bragging rights, the champion act gets $1 million and a chance to headline at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
