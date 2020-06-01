Manassas native Laz Holmes stood in front of the Wawa on Liberia Avenue holding a “Black Lives Matter” sign for hours Sunday afternoon, raising his fist as cars drove by and honked.

Surrounded by peaceful demonstrators nearly a week after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, the 27-year-old Holmes said he’d had enough.

“We’re feeling hurt to be honest with you,” he said. “It took a lot to get us this way … years and years. Ever since I’ve been growing up I’ve been getting harassed, first hand racism, too many times. Everybody’s just hurt. It’s time to take a stand for something and the time is now.”

The peaceful protest against police violence brought hundreds to the Wawa parking lot, including the police chiefs in Manassas and Prince William County. Both spoke to the crowd and took a knee in solidarity with those gathered. The message from speakers and others was simple: black lives matter and the killing of black people by police must stop.

The peaceful protest Sunday followed a protest Saturday on Sudley Road near the city that ended with five arrests and seven officers injured.

According to Prince William County Deputy Police Chief Jarad Phelps, law enforcement used chemical agents and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd Saturday night. Five people were arrested and five businesses were damaged.

But many came Sunday afternoon to help ensure peace. Michelle Livingston had come with a group from Chapel Springs Church. They’d joined to both amplify the message of the protests and try to bring some organization to the proceedings.

“I’m here for the church first, and to keep the peace so we’re not in the news like the rest of the city. We just want peace, we want a peaceful protest, but I can feel the vibe that some young people want to start something,” Livingston said. “We want to remember black lives matter, and that’s what we’re here for. Black lives matter. And we’re going to do it in peace, we’re not going to have the violence.”

Both Phelps and Manassas Police Chief Douglas Keen said they were deeply hurt by what they saw in the video of Floyd’s death — a white police officer holding his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes as Floyd pleaded for air and slowly lost consciousness. In speaking to the crowd, the two chiefs touted the steps their respective departments had taken to build relationships and trust in their communities.

Speaking with a reporter, the two said there was no room in their department’s for officers like Derek Chauvin, the man who pinned Floyd to the ground.

“We’re angry. We’re frustrated. We don’t feel that these kinds of people should be in our profession either, we want them out,” Keen said. “If your heart’s not in the right place and you don’t have a kind heart, wanting to help people, move on, find another job, this is not the progression for you. I know I speak for [Prince William police] as well, we’d rather have a vacancy than have a bad apple on the force. So move on if that’s the kind of police work you want to do.”

But as the afternoon turned to evening, Sosa L. said the sympathy from local cops was not enough for many. He was worried that frustrations would once again turn into violence later in the evening.

“Everybody’s tired of the injustice and inequality. We’re trying to come together as one and get on the same page and stop all the madness that’s been going on. It should [stay peaceful], you don’t get anything done doing something like that, so it should stay peaceful,” he said.

Pastor TJ Denman, the young adult pastor at Chapel Springs Church in Bristow, had brought church members there for just that reason.

Handing out pizza bought by a group of churches in the area as the sun began to set, he said he was frustrated with recent instances of police brutality, but was also wary of what might come once the darkness set in.

“Last night, it was a lot of young people out — there weren't a lot of people coming alongside and helping to guide at that point when stuff started to get worse and it started to turn,” Denman said. “People need help leading and I really believe that’s what the church is called to do. It’s called to step in and help communicate between the authorities and people and stand in the gap.”

But he also said he too was fed up with police brutality and racism. “I really feel like with the way Ahmaud Arbery happened and Breonna Taylor and Amy Cooper and George Floyd, the way it happened back to back to back to back, people are finally starting to say, ‘You know what? We can’t just sit back anymore.’ We need to capitalize on this and not just let it fade into the background.”

As frustrated and hurt as he said he was, Holmes said he was also hopeful. With two children, he said he has no choice but to be.

“I hope it changes. But it starts with us,” Holmes said. “Like racism, racism is taught. Hopefully it can be untaught.”