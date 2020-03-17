A Manassas man who tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday is in stable condition at Inova Fairfax Hospital, his wife said in a message on social media Tuesday.

Amanda Phommachanh said her husband, Titou Phommachanh, has been in stable condition for about 36 hours. With her three daughters surrounding her, Amanda said fear has been overwhelming, but she is relying on her faith to help her through this situation.

"We're thankful God has got this," she said. "I just got to trust that he does. He's got Titou in his hands and he's lifting him up and healing him."

Amanda Phommachanh said her husband has so far had two days of a 10-day experimental drug for COVID-19, and he has not had any negative side effects.

She said the family doesn't need anything and her sister-in-law is helping out with the children.

"Just keep praying, that's all we can ask of everybody," she said.

Similar to stories nationwide of limited testing, Titou's family had struggled for days to get test results before finally getting a second coronavirus test over the weekend and the eventual diagnosis.

