There will be a day packed with events across the Occoquan area for the annual WinterFest celebration on Dec. 14.
Festivities kick off with a parade at Tackett’s Mill as crowds line Harbor Drive for Santa’s Lake Ridge Parade at 11 a.m. At noon, the shopping center transforms into a Winter Wonderland arts market, with live music, complimentary hot chocolate, face painting, photos with Santa and more.
Events move to Occoquan from 2-7 p.m., where visitors can enjoy roasting marshmallows at the fire pits, join in for some holiday carols with the Woodbridge Community Choir, and sample free hot chocolate and more treats.
Santa Claus arrives via boat at Mamie Davis Park at 2 p.m. and will be escorted to Town Hall where he will sit for photos until 4 p.m. when the other WinterFest festivities begin.
Visitors will be invited to browse the town’s shops, boutiques, galleries, restaurants and cafes that will be decked out for the holidays. And many businesses will be open late.
Other events include The Dunbar Saxophone Quartet performing at Town Hall and street dancers and children’s activities throughout town.
You also can view the entries to the Occoquan Gingerbread Contest at Town Hall.
The town will offer free shuttle service between the VDOT lot at Route 123 and Occoquan from 2-7 p.m. For more, visit www.occoquanva.gov.
The Workhouse Arts Center, at 9518 Workhouse Road, Lorton, will host holiday-themed workshops throughout the day, including a fused glass ornaments class, a gift card make-and-take, a mixologist class and more.
The center hosts its Second Saturday Art Walk from 6-9 p.m. Families can stroll through sparkling lights and several artist studios. Light refreshments will be served. More info is at www.workhousearts.org.
