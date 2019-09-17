Women In Community Action will host a kick-off meeting for the 26th Debutante Ball at 2 p.m. Sept. 29 at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 18410 Chapel St., Triangle.
WICA’s Debutante Ball program consists of fun and educational activities leading up to the ball, according to a news release.
The debutantes will make their debut in March 2020 at the formal Debutante Ball. Parents are also welcome to come and learn about the Debutante Ball Program. For more, contact the Debutante Ball chairman at 571-345-5515.
