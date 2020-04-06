A Woodbridge man is facing a charge of arson in connection to a house fire in Woodbridge on Friday.
The investigation followed a fire in the 2200 block of Montgomery Avenue.
“A joint investigation, conducted by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office and the county police department, classified the fire as arson,” said Kim Hylander, a Prince William Fire & Rescue spokesperson.
Joseph S. Crespin, 28, of the 2200 block of Montgomery Avenue, was charged with arson to an occupied dwelling and burning or destruction of personal property valued at more than $1,000.
Crespin is being held without bond and is expected in court on June 25.
