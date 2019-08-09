Woodbridge teen wins Eagle Scout of the year

During the 100th Anniversary of the American Legion Department of Virginia’s Annual Conference, Alexander Butler, a rising junior at Forest Park High School, was awarded Eagle Scout of the Year. In recognition of the honor, Butler was presented a plaque and a $1,500 college scholarship.
Lowell Badgley, chairman of the Eagle Scout scholarship committee, conferred the award upon Butler in front of more than 100 district leaders, department officers, and committee members of the American Legion. During his acceptance speech, Butler thanked the American Legion and the awards committee for the honor, along with the many important mentors that helped guide him through the program, including his parents and Boy Scout Troop 964 leaders.
Butler earned Eagle Scout during the fall of 2018, as a sophomore, and stated,
“I plan to continue participating and providing leadership to my troop rather than ‘Eagling out.’” Butler went on to talk about the importance of the leadership training he’s received through the Boy Scouts for his future endeavors as he plans to enter the armed forces either by attending one of the military academies or through ROTC at a civilian university. When asked which service branch he would like to enter, Butler replied, “Navy or Air Force. I’d like to become a pilot.”
In addition to the Legion’s award, Butler has earned other accolades on his way to Eagle Scout including, The God and Me, God and Family, and God and Church programs, Den Chief Service Award from Pack 289, and completion of National Youth Leadership Training. Butler is also a member of The Order of the Arrow, the National Honor Society of the Boy Scouts of America.
