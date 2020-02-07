Woodbridge woman wins $100,000 in Cash 5 lottery drawing

A Woodbridge woman is the latest $100,000 winner in Virginia’s Lottery’s Cash 5 drawing.

Sharon Fentress-Bussey matched all five numbers in the Jan. 14 night drawing to win the top prize.

She said she selected the numbers on her ticket using her son’s birthday and some other numbers. The winning numbers were 4-7-9-23-32. She bought her ticket at the Shoppers grocery store at 4174 Fortuna Center in Dumfries.

The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.

Fentress-Bussey told lottery officials she didn’t realize how much she’d won at first. She told her cousin, “It’s probably only $100.”

A civil service worker, Fentress-Bussey said she has no immediate plans for her winnings.

Cash 5 drawings are held twice daily.

Prince William County received more than $39.7 million in Lottery funds for K-12 public education in Fiscal Year 2019.