Woodbridge woman wins $100,000 in Powerball drawing

Lydia Rodriguez is a faithful lottery player, and that persistence paid off with a $100,000 Powerball win.
Rodriquez, of Woodbridge, used the Virginia Lottery’s Online Play function for a Powerball subscription. And her numbers matched four of the first five numbers Oct. 19. She also purchased the Power Play for $1, doubling the standard $50,000 prize, according to a lottery news release.
“I was in shock at first,” Rodriguez said. “When I saw the amount, I was like…okay!”
The winning numbers in the Oct. 19 drawing were 14-27-29-59-65, and the Powerball number was 12.
Powerball drawings are held at 11 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.
Prince William County received more than $39.7 million in lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year.
