Woodbridge woman wins $1 million on lottery ticket

Jacquelyn Lombos was driving with a friend from her home in Woodbridge to Hampton Roads when she made a stop for gas in Henrico and drove away a millionaire.
She bought a Millionaire Maker scratcher ticket from the Virginia Lottery and the two travelers took turns scratching the ticket as they waited for the gas tank to fill.
That’s when they discovered the ticket was worth $1 million, according to a lottery news release.
“He looked at it, and I looked at it,” she recalled. “We asked, ‘Is this for real? Are we missing something?’”
They took the ticket back into the Fas Mart at 5101 Richmond Henrico Turnpike and the clerk confirmed it was a big winner.
Lombos had the choice of taking the full $1 million in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $601,684 before taxes. She chose the cash option.
The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.
Lombos, who works in health care and is also an adjunct professor, said she intends to take care of her family with the winnings, including paying for her daughter’s college.
The odds of winning that top prize in Millionaire Maker are 1 in 244,800.
Prince William County received more than $39.7 million in lottery funds for K-12 public education last fiscal year, according to lottery officials.
