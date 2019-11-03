Phyllis Randall faces two challengers Tuesday in her bid to be re-elected chair of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, which will have at least three new members after the election.
Randall, a Democrat, won her first term as board chair in a four-way race in 2015 with about 34 percent of the vote.
This year, she is being challenged by Republican John Whitbeck, former chair of the state GOP, and independent Robert Ohneiser. Whitbeck outraised Randall during the election cycle, with more than $950,000 through Oct. 24, while Randall had raised about $616,000. Ohneiser did not report any fund-raising.
Of the eight district seats on the Loudoun board, only one incumbent, Leesburg District Supervisor Kristen Umstattd, is running unopposed. Democrats are looking to cut into the GOP’s 6-3 advantage on the board.
The other seven races shape up as follows:
- Algonkian: Incumbent Suzanne Volpe, a Republican, is being challenged by Democrat Juli Briskman. Briskman came into the spotlight in 2018 after flipping her middle finger at President Trump’s motorcade when Trump was en route to his golf course near her home in Sterling. Volpe has raised about $230,000 to Briskman’s $150,000.
- Ashburn: Republican Mick Staton and Democrat Mike Turner are running to succeed Republican Ralph Buona, who did not seek re-election after two terms on the board. Staton has raised $164,000 to Turner’s $104,000.
- Blue Ridge: Incumbent Tony Buffington Jr., a Republican, is being challenged by Democrat Tia Walbridge. Walbridge has outraised Buffington $203,000 to $109,000.
- Broad Run: Republican James Bonfils and Democrat Sylvia Glass are running to succeed Republican Ron Meyer, who made an unsuccessful bid for the GOP nomination to run for the 13th District State Senate seat. Glass has raised $95,000 and Bonfils $71,000.
- Catoctin: Three candidates are running to succeed Geary Higgins, the Republican candidate for the 13th District Senate seat: Republican Caleb Kershner, Democrat James Forest Hayes and independent Sam Kroiz. Hayes has raised about $228,000 to $114,000 for Kershner and $25,000 for Kroiz.
- Dulles: Republican incumbent Matt Letourneau is defending his seat against Democrat Sreedhar Nagireddi. Letourneau has raised $74,000 to $56,000 for Nagireddi.
- Sterling: Democratic incumbent Koran Saines is being challenged by independent candidate W. Damien P. Katsirubas. Saines has raised $109,000 to just $5,000 for Katsirubas.
In other Loudoun races, three Republican constitutional officers are fighting to hold onto their seats against Democratic challengers:
- Commissioner of the Revenue: Republican Bob Wertz Jr. is challenged by Democrat Sridhar Amudhanar.
- Sheriff: Republican Michael Chapman is challenged by Democrat Justin Hannah.
- Treasurer: Republican H. Roger Zurn Jr. is challenged by Democrat Kannan Srinivasan.
The race for Loudoun commonwealth’s attorney features Republican Nicole Wittman against Democrat Buta Biberaj. The winner will replace Jim Plowman, who was named a circuit court judge earlier this year.
Loudoun voters also will select an at-large school board member and school board representatives from each of the eight districts, as well as three members of the Soil and Water Conservation District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.