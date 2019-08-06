The Arlington-based non-profit Reading Connection had focused on literacy efforts among children for nearly 30 years prior to its closing in 2017. It was a mission Jennifer Sauter-Price couldn’t let go of.

So Sauter-Price founded R.E.A.D. (Read Early and Daily), designed to promote reading from the earliest age.

“Babies and books – that is what we do,” Sauter-Price said at a recent community event, part of a series of outreach efforts to bring attention to the young non-profit organization.

“Often, when we think about Arlington, we think about our abundant resources,” she said. “But here in Arlington, we do have some deep pockets of poverty – it’s easy to overlook that.”

Promoting the idea of literacy to parents from before the birth of a baby aims to address the “word gap” that often crops up. In homes where literacy isn’t a prime focus, kindergartners have a working vocabulary of 500 words, less than half those in families where students are read to every day.

“Once kids are behind, it’s much harder getting them caught up,” said Sauter-Price, who was book-club coordinator at the Reading Connection from 2015 to 2017. “It’s not to say that we can’t make changes – it’s just much harder.”

The organization’s outreach efforts range from book-a-month programs for families to an upcoming book bus, using a refurbished bus that will travel to community events.

Books that are provided mostly are in English and Spanish, although one goal is to expand to other languages families speak in Arlington homes, including Arabic, Amharic and Mongolian.

“We try to emphasize culturally relevant books,” Sauter-Price said.

Funding comes from a variety of sources; Sauter-Price runs a pop-up bookstore that helps to support the outreach initiatives. The book-bus initiative is being supported by a $50,000 grant from the Gannett Foundation, and will help expand services, which currently reach about 275 students per month.

The organization partners with a number of local schools and community organizations, including AHC Inc. and the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing.

For information on R.E.A.D., see the Website at www.readearlyanddaily.org.