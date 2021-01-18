[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
It was the kind of ride that used to be called an “E” ticket at Walt Disney World – thrills, chills and an ending nobody could fully predict when the ride began.
And at the end, Fairfax County’s homes market saw 16,739 closed sales in 2020, up 4 percent from 2019 as the market spent the second half of the year shrugging off the pandemic pandemonium and resulting government-imposed lockdowns of the first half.
The 2020 market was buoyed by December figures: Sales for the month totaled 1,389, up 27.2 percent from 1,092 a year before, according to figures reported by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on listing activity from Bright MLS.
And in 2020, sales prices continued on their upward trajectory, with the median sales price of $580,000 up 8 percent and the average sales price of $652,320 up 8.5 percent from 2019.
Homes that went to closing in 2020 spent an median of just six days on the market between listing and ratified sales contract (an improvement from nine days a year before) and garnered 99.95 percent of listing price, up 1.1 percent from 2019.
December saw 944 homes come onto the market, an unusually high figure for December (which traditionally, but not in 2020, can be counted on as one of the slowest months of the year) and up 44 percent from a year before.
With a solid finish to 2020, it appears the real-estate market will continue strong as 2021 kicks off. Pending sales reported in December countywide were 24.6 percent from a year before, and new pending sales were up 42.3 percent.
Those pendings usually translate into completed transactions within a month or two of posting.
For more data, see the Website at www.brightmlshomes.com.
