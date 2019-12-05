Housing inventory has been in short supply for the past decade, in large part because builders have struggled to overcome the scarcity and rising costs of labor and materials. But a flood of homes will come on the market in the next 20 years as Baby Boomers age – enough to affect local economies in traditional retirement areas.
The Boomer generation, once 76 million strong in the U.S., dwarfed the 55 million Gen-Xers and 62 million Millennials it immediately preceded. Today, about a third of America’s homes are owned by those 60 and older, and a new Zillow analysis shows the impact their aging will have on the housing market.
The “Silver Tsunami” is estimated to hit in earnest as the number of seniors aged 60 or older who die each year rises during the 2020s and 2030s. In the decade from 2007 to 2017, roughly 730,000 U.S. homes were released into the market each year by seniors aged 60 or older. From 2017 to 2027 and from 2027 to 2037 that number is set to rise to 920,000 and 1.17 million per year, respectively. This means more than 27 percent of today’s owner-occupied homes will become available by 2037.
While virtually all areas will feel the effects to some degree – between one-fifth and one-third of the current owner-occupied housing stock was impacted in every metro analyzed – this wave won’t hit all at once and won’t strike all markets equally. Retirement hubs like Florida and Arizona are likely to feel the sharpest impact. If demand erodes because fewer people choose to retire there in the coming years, those areas might end up with excess housing.
Also heavily impacted will be regions like the Rust Belt, which saw younger people move away in recent decades, leaving older generations to make up a larger share of the population.
Some regions will be far less affected. These include Salt Lake City, where a much smaller share of homeowners are in their golden years, as well as Atlanta, Austin, Dallas and Houston – all of which are vibrant but relatively inexpensive places that tend to attract younger residents looking for an affordable alternative to expensive coastal cities.
