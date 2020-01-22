Across region, homes in 2019 garnered higher percentage of listing price

Home-sellers in Alexandria received, on average, the highest ratio of sales price to original listing price of any jurisdiction across the region in 2019, according to new data.
But nearly every jurisdiction did well on that front, with most localities reporting a more brisk trip from listing to sales contract in 2019 compared to 2018.
It was Alexandria that came away with the crown, with its price-to-listing ratio of 99.94 highest in the region and up from 98.01 percent a year before, based on figures reported by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on listing activity from Bright MLS.
Arlington finished second at 99.53 percent, down from 98.08 percent in 2018, while Falls Church, was 99.19 percent, was third, rising from 98.66 percent a year before.
Among other major localities across the region:
• Homes in Loudoun County garnered an average 98.93 percent of listing price in 2019, up from 98.56.
• Homes in Fairfax County received 98.88 percent, up from 98.24.
• Homes in Prince William County picked up 98.69 percent of listing price, up from 98.44.
• Montgomery County’s ratio of 98.01 percent was up from 97.94.
• The rate in Prince George’s County of 98.34 percent was up from 98.13.
Among major localities in the region, only the District of Columbia posted a decline, with its ratio of 98.59 percent down from 98.79 percent the preceding year.
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. 2019 figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision. For information, see the Website at www.brightmlshomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.