In a sign that housing stands poised to lead a post-pandemic economic recovery, builder confidence in the market for newly-built single-family homes jumped significantly in June, according to the latest National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI).
The rebound comes off a massive drop in builder confidence at the outset of the pandemic.
“As the nation reopens, housing is well-positioned to lead the economy forward,” said NAHB chairman Dean Mon, a home builder and developer from Shrewsbury, N.J.
“Inventory is tight, mortgage applications are increasing, interest rates are low and confidence is rising,” Mon said. “And buyer traffic more than doubled in one month even as builders report growing online and phone inquiries stemming from the outbreak.”
“Housing clearly shows signs of momentum,” added NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz. “Builders report increasing demand for families seeking single-family homes in inner and outer suburbs that feature lower-density neighborhoods. At the same time, elevated unemployment and the risk of new, local virus outbreaks remain a risk to the housing market.”
The survey has been conducted for more than three decades, and asks builders their perceptions about the current and future state of the new-homes market on a 0-to-100 basis.
Overall, the rating improved 21 points to stand at 58 in June. And all the HMI indices posted gains: The HMI index gauging current sales conditions jumped 21 points to 63; the component measuring sales expectations in the next six months surged 22 points to 68; and the measure charting traffic of prospective buyers vaulted 22 points to 43.
Looking at the monthly average regional HMI scores, the Northeast surged 31 point to 48; the South jumped 20 points to 62; the Midwest posted a 19-point gain to 51; and the West catapulted 22 points to 66.
